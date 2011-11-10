SINGAPORE Nov 10 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals sold 40,000 tonnes of high sulphur gasoil for late December at a weaker premium than a previous deal, industry sources said on Thursday.

The refiner sold a cargo of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Dec. 23-25 to Total at a premium of just above $1 a barrel to Middle East quotes, they said.

It last sold a similar cargo to Vitol for loading over Dec. 1-3 at a premium of about $1.30 a barrel to Middle East quotes.

MRPL is one of the few suppliers of high sulphur gasoil, which traders or refiners typically purchase for the African or Red Sea market.

Traders expect premiums to ease going forward because seasonal gasoil demand usually falls in the Middle East in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Manash Goswami)