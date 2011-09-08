SINGAPORE, Sept 8 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. will shut a 500,000 tonnes a year continuous catalytic cracker from end September or early October for maintenance for 20 days, its managing director U.K. Basu said.

"The exact date has not been finalised. It depends on the monsoon. We don't want to shut units during the rains," Basu said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

All shutdowns at the plant would be over by November, he said.

The company operates a 236,400 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in the coastal city of Mangalore in southern India.

MRPL would go ahead with a planned shutdown of a 93,600 bpd crude unit for 45 day from Nov. 9 and a hydrocracker from Sept. 16 for 25 days for a revamp, he said.