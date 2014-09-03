Sept 3 Mr Price Group Ltd

* Cash sales growth of 19.0% exceeded credit sales growth of 5.7% and constituted 80.6% of total sales

* Total sales growth of 16.1% in period from 30 March 2014 to 30 August 2014

* 24 stores were opened and 2 closed in first 18 weeks (30 march 2014 to 2 august 2014) of financial year ending 28 march 2015

* Retail environment is expected to remain constrained for remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: