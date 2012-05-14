MOSCOW May 14 Russia's acting Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin on Monday proposed to merge grid firm MRSK with state-controlled Federal Grid Company (FSK), which operates the country's largest electricity transmission grid network.

"Corporate structure and corporate decisions will be discussed later," he was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency, when speaking with journalists in Russia's city of Ufa.

MRSK, just over 50 percent controlled by the Russian government, was planning a part privatisation by selling two or three regional grids over the next three years. In December it listed in London in order to boost its profile.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)