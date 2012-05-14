(Adds details, background, share price)
MOSCOW May 14 Russia's acting Deputy Prime
Minister Igor Sechin proposed on Monday merging power grid firm
MRSK with the Federal Grid Company (FSK)
, operator of the country's largest electricity
transmission grid network.
"Corporate structure and corporate decisions will be
discussed later," he was quoted as saying by Interfax news
agency in the city of Ufa. Sechin gave no details or indication
on the timing for a merger.
MRSK and FSK shares were both 3.8 percent down by 1215 GMT,
while the Moscow market's MICEX index was down by 2.2
percent.
"The merger decision represents a victory for short-term
political considerations over the long-term health of the
sector," Renaissance Capital said in a note on Monday.
In 2007-08, state-controlled power monopoly RAO UES was
broken up into three main divisions: wholesale and regional
generators, distribution grids and the Federal Grid FSK.
Many of the generators were sold by auction but the
financial crisis of 2008 held back further privatisation and the
state still controls 70 percent of the sector. Both MRSK and FSK
are majority state-controlled.
In MRSK's statement last week regarding the government's
decision to transfer the functions of the sole executive body to
FSK, the company said that government expected that it "should
help raise the overall efficiency of the electricity
distribution sector in Russia."
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova)