* MRSK to list 25pct of shares in London as GDRs
* Technical listing to boost liquidity, raise funds
* Wave of Russian companies have sought London listings
By John Bowker and Megan Davies
MOSCOW, Dec 5 Russian power grid company
MRSK is scheduled to list its shares in London this
week, a move it hopes will boost the liquidity of its stock and
enable it to raise funds in the future, a company spokesperson
said.
The technical listing, in which no money is raised, will see
MRSK list 25 percent of its stock as global depositary receipts
-- the maximum allowed -- on Thursday.
Russia owns a more than 50 percent controlling stake in
MRSK, while state-controlled Gazprom has 10 percent.
MRSK was judged by analysts to be the power group worst
affected by the government's u-turn on proposed household
electricity tariff rises earlier this year. The company is a
holding group for several local electricity distribution
grids.
Its shares are down 47.5 percent this year, valuing it at
around $4 billion, while Russia's RTS Electric Utilities Index
is down 29 percent.
The company was expected to receive more share price support
from its recent inclusion in the MSCI Russia Index
, which is used by emerging market investors
worldwide to track Russian shares.
MRSK chief executive Nikolay Shvets said in October the
company was preparing to hold a technical London listing of up
to 25 percent of its shares in December.
The move was aimed at getting greater investor exposure
ahead of a possible privatisation after President Dmitry
Medvedev said in March it might make sense to further privatise
MRSK to boost efficiency in the power sector.
Rival state-controlled grid firm FSK
completed the listing of its secondary shares in London at the
end of March.
A wave of Russian companies have recently sought premium
listings of their shares, with some large enough to seek
inclusion in the FTSE-100 Index.
Mining companies Polymetal and Evraz
recently started trading as premium companies. Russian potash
miner Uralkali has also said it is considering a full
stock market listing in London next year.
MRSK's Moscow-traded shares were up 1 percent at 2.85
roubles at 0840 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by
Will Waterman)