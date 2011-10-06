MOSCOW Oct 6 Russian grid firm MRSK is preparing to hold a technical London listing of up to 25 percent of its shares in December, the company's CEO Nikolay Shvets said on Thursday.

The move is aimed at getting greater investor exposure ahead of a possible privatisation after President Dmitry Medvedev said in March it may make sense to partly privatise MRSK to boost efficiency in the power sector.

Fellow state-controlled grid firm FSK (FEESq.L) completed the listing of its secondary shares in London at the end of March.

MRSK's Moscow-traded shares rose by 6.24 percent by 0808 GMT.