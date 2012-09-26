MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russian state grid holding company MRSK said on Wednesday its first-half year net profit fell by 40 percent, year-on-year, to 15.6 billion roubles ($504.04 million) on the back of lower revenues.

Revenues declined 6 percent in the same period to stand at 302.7 billion roubles, MRSK said in a statement, hit by a cap on household electricity bills ahead of recent elections. Its operating costs were down 2.6 percent to 278.1 billion roubles. ($1 = 30.9502 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)