MOSCOW Oct 26 Russian power distribution company MRSK said on Wednesday first half net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 16.8 billion roubles ($550.7 million), up from 11.8 billion roubles a year ago.

The state-controlled company, whose shares have suffered lately due to uncertainty surrounding proposed tariff rises, also said total net profit rose to 26 billion roubles from 17 billion roubles in the first half of 2010. ($1 = 30.504 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)