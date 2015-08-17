SAO PAULO Aug 17 MRV Engenharia e Participações
SA, Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, has seen
stable demand so far this quarter despite an economic slowdown
and is taking advantage of lower costs for land plots and
building materials.
"There is enormous demand for our products," co-Chief
Executive Officer Rafael Menin said on a Monday conference call
with analysts. "We think we'll see good quarters in the short
and medium term."
The company, which reported a 32.2 percent increase in
second-quarter profit and an 11.7 percent rise in cash
generation, is currently weighing dividend payments or share
buybacks.
(Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)