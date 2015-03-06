(Adds details on economy, MRV comment, information on results)
By Juliana Schincariol
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 5 MRV Engenharia e
Participações SA, Brazil's largest low-income
homebuilder, on Thursday missed fourth-quarter profit estimates
after expenses soared amid the fastest inflation in about a
decade.
The Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based builder controlled by
billionaire Rubens Menin and his family earned 103 million reais
($34.3 million) in the quarter, according to a securities
filing. The result fell short of the 112.7 million real profit
estimate in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
On an annual basis, MRV posted a 42.1 percent jump in
fourth-quarter earnings that reflected efforts to contain
building costs and a steep decline in financial and other
debt-servicing expenses. On a quarterly basis, earnings plunged
23.9 percent as inflation helped stoke a jump in sales, general
and administrative expenses.
MRV and fellow homebuilders were widely expected to deliver
weak results due to the mounting impact of a slowing economy.
Sales and new project launches fell across the industry in 2014,
with most builders focused on cutting unwanted inventory in
preparation for a period of weaker demand.
The Brazilian economy will probably contract this year at
the steepest pace in more than two decades, leading to financial
worries among potential homeowners and driving consumer
confidence to a record low.
"This year will be the year of austerity," Rafael Menin,
co-chief executive officer of MRV, said in an interview.
He said project sale cancellations should remain stable at
around the same level as 2014, of 1.44 billion reais. Deliveries
rose 37 percent last year.
Net revenue rose 18.7 percen to 1.128 billion reais, above
the poll's estimate of 1.108 billion reais. Sales, general and
administrative expenses jumped to 189 million reais in the
fourth quarter from 134 million reais a year earlier, the filing
said.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profits known as EBITDA,
rose 12 percent to 164 million reais, slightly below the poll's
168 million reais.
($1 = 3.003 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)