SAO PAULO Aug 13 MRV Engenharia,
Brazil's biggest low-income homebuilder, posted a second-quarter
net profit of 145 million reais ($72 million), down 23 percent
from a year earlier, according to a Monday securities filing.
The result missed forecasts for profit of 161 million reais
in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
17 percent to 212 million reais, missing an average estimate of
239 million reais in the Reuters survey.