LONDON, June 8 British retailer Marks & Spencer
Plc said on Friday it plans to launch an in-store
banking service next month, backed by Europe's biggest bank,
HSBC.
The group said 50 M&S Bank branches will open in M&S stores
across the UK over the next two years, with the first branch
scheduled to open in July at its flagship Marble Arch store in
London.
M&S added that current accounts will be made available from
autumn 2012 and customers can pre-register their interest in
July. Mortgages will be offered by the bank at a later date.
"Branches will be open twice as long as traditional high
street banks; mirroring M&S store opening hours and enabling
customers to bank while they shop, seven days a week," M&S said
in a statement.
M&S already offers limited financial services through M&S
Money, having first ventured into personal finance in 1985.
