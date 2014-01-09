LONDON Jan 9 The head of British retailer Marks
and Spencer, Marc Bolland, said the company's
step-by-step approach to improve general merchandise sales was
working despite figures showing the 10th consecutive quarter
drop in clothing sales.
Chief Executive Marc Bolland said Britain's biggest clothing
retailer, which also sells homewares and food, had seen a 1.5
percent growth in general merchandise in its Christmas trading.
"The step-by-step approach to improve our general
merchandise is slowly improving but we have always said that it
will be step-by-step," Bolland told BBC Radio.
"Our market share has been stabilised over the quarter and
it has even been for womenswear slightly improved."
Bolland said the retailer's largest sharholders understood
the company was undergoing a major transformation that would
take time.