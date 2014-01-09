LONDON Jan 9 Marks & Spencer's much
vaunted new ranges failed to prevent the British retailer's
clothing sales falling for a tenth consecutive quarter, with
heavy discounting in the key Christmas period forcing it to cut
its margin guidance.
The firm said on Thursday all its other guidance was
unchanged and it avoided a formal profit warning thanks to a
solid performance from its food division.
"Given continued pressure on disposable incomes, we remain
cautious about the outlook," it said.
M&S's poor clothing performance will pile more pressure on
Chief Executive Marc Bolland, whose recovery plan is focused on
higher quality and more stylish fashions.
The firm cut its UK gross margin guidance for the full
2013-14 year to level from previous guidance of a rise of 30 to
50 basis points, reflecting pre-Christmas discounting.
Prior to the update analysts were an average forecasting a
2013-14 pretax profit of 645 million pounds ($1.06 billion).
Despite signs of an improving economy there remains a lack
of growth in household incomes and Christmas has so far been
mixed for British retailers.
M&S, Britain's biggest clothing retailer, which also sells
homewares and food, said sales of non-food products, spanning
clothing, footwear and homewares, at stores open over a year
fell 2.1 percent in the three months to Dec. 28, its fiscal
third quarter.
That compared with forecasts in a range of flat to down 1.5
percent, according to analysts who published estimates after M&S
stepped-up promotional activity in December, and a second
quarter decline of 1.3 percent.
Chief Executive Bolland blamed the below expectations
performance on an exceptionally unseasonal October that saw
general merchandise sales "down strongly".
He said the UK clothing market saw "higher than ever" levels
of discounting in the quarter.
"Against this backdrop, we held our full price trading
stance for much of the quarter, but as the level of promotional
activity in the marketplace intensified in the run up to
Christmas, we responded with a number of promotions," he said.
He highlighted "early signs of improvement" in the
womenswear business, with small market share growth in this area
for the first time in three years.
Bolland, who joined as CEO in 2010 with a package worth up
to 15 million pounds, has denied that the reception of M&S's
autumn/winter ranges will make or break his stewardship of the
company, stressing recovery will be "step by step".
M&S's food business, which contributes over half of group
sales, is performing better. Its sales on the same basis rose
1.6 percent versus analysts' forecasts of a rise of 1.1-2.5
percent. However, the outcome did represent a slowdown from
growth of 3.2 percent in the previous quarter.