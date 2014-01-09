LONDON Jan 9 Marks & Spencer's much
vaunted new ranges failed to prevent the British retailer's
clothing sales falling for a tenth consecutive quarter, though
the firm avoided a formal profit warning thanks to a solid
performance from food.
The firm did, however, cut its UK gross margin guidance for
the full 2013-14 year to level from previous guidance of a rise
of 30 to 50 basis points, reflecting pre-Christmas discounting.
Britain's biggest clothing retailer, which also sells
homewares and food, said on Thursday sales of non-food products,
spanning clothing, footwear and homewares, at stores open over a
year fell 2.1 percent in the three months to Dec. 28, its fiscal
third quarter.
That compared with forecasts in a range of flat to down 1.5
percent, according to analysts who published estimates after M&S
stepped-up promotional activity in December, and a second
quarter decline of 1.3 percent.
M&S's food business, which contributes over half of group
sales, is performing better. Its sales on the same basis rose
1.6 percent versus analysts' forecasts of a rise of 1.1-2.5
percent. However, the outcome did represent a slowdown from
growth of 3.2 percent in the previous quarter.