UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, Sept 4 British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) rung more changes at the top of its clothing division on Tuesday as part of a drive to improve that part of the business after posting its biggest quarterly sales drop for four years in July.
M&S said John Dixon, who replaced Kate Bostock as head of general merchandise in July under an initial shake-up plan, had appointed Stephanie Chen as director of kidswear & home, and Scott Fyfe as director of menswear.
Chen joins the company from privately-owned department store House of Fraser, while Fyfe formerly held a position in M&S's womenswear division.
M&S is trying to recover from its biggest quarterly drop in sales since the third quarter of 2008/09.
A poor performance in its general merchandise business in the three months to June 30 was partly a result of wet weather but the company underperformed rivals John Lewis and Debenhams, heaping pressure on the retailer to improve.
M&S also said Karl Doyle, director of kidswear, would leave the company in March.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources