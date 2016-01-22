Jan 22 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive
James Gorman received a $4.6 million stock bonus for his
performance in 2015, up 5 percent from the year before,
according to a regulatory filing.
The 183,678 shares comes in addition to Gorman's $1.5
million salary, cash, deferred cash and long-term incentives.
Gorman's overall compensation is likely to be down modestly
from last year's pay of $22.5 million, according to a Morgan
Stanley spokesman.
The regulatory filing does not provide greater detail on
Gorman's total compensation for 2015.
