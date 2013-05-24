HONG KONG May 24 Morgan Stanley has
named Jerome Leleu and Mille Cheng as co-heads of equity capital
markets in the Asia Pacific region, according to an internal
memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.
The pair replace Justin Haik, who takes on a newly created
senior client relationship role in the same division, the memo
said.
Leleu joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has worked to build
its Southeast Asia capital markets franchise, while Cheng
rejoins the firm from Barclays Capital where she was head of
Greater China equity capital markets.
Alex Abigan will become head of equity capital markets
syndicate as part of this reorganisation.
A spokesman for Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the
memo.