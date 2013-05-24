HONG KONG May 24 Morgan Stanley has named Jerome Leleu and Mille Cheng as co-heads of Asia Pacific equity capital markets in a shakeup of its management of that division, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.

The pair replace Justin Haik, who takes on a newly created senior client relationship role in the same unit, the memo said.

Leleu joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has worked to build its Southeast Asia capital markets franchise, while Cheng rejoins the firm from Barclays Capital where she was head of Greater China equity capital markets.

Haik, who has been with Morgan Stanley for 15 years, will stay on to provide capital raising advice to the firm's senior clients in Asia, focusing on large cross-border deals, the memo said.

Haik was named as co-head of Asia Pacific equity capital markets in October 2011 together with Ronnie Potel, who left the firm in August last year, leaving Haik in sole charge.

Morgan Stanley ranked fourth in Asia ex-Japan equity capital markets in 2012, handling $11.1 billion worth of deals, according to Thomson Reuters data. It kept that rank in the first quarter of 2013, managing $2.43 billion of offerings in the region.

Alex Abigan will become head of equity capital markets syndicate as part of this reorganisation.

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the memo.