HONG KONG May 24 Morgan Stanley has
named Jerome Leleu and Mille Cheng as co-heads of Asia Pacific
equity capital markets in a shakeup of its management of that
division, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on
Friday.
The pair replace Justin Haik, who takes on a newly created
senior client relationship role in the same unit, the memo said.
Leleu joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has worked to build
its Southeast Asia capital markets franchise, while Cheng
rejoins the firm from Barclays Capital where she was head of
Greater China equity capital markets.
Haik, who has been with Morgan Stanley for 15 years, will
stay on to provide capital raising advice to the firm's senior
clients in Asia, focusing on large cross-border deals, the memo
said.
Haik was named as co-head of Asia Pacific equity capital
markets in October 2011 together with Ronnie Potel, who left the
firm in August last year, leaving Haik in sole charge.
Morgan Stanley ranked fourth in Asia ex-Japan equity capital
markets in 2012, handling $11.1 billion worth of deals,
according to Thomson Reuters data. It kept that rank in the
first quarter of 2013, managing $2.43 billion of offerings in
the region.
Alex Abigan will become head of equity capital markets
syndicate as part of this reorganisation.
A spokesman for Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the
memo.