DUBAI, March 18 Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, is not considering a bid for British retailer Marks and Spencer Group PLC, a source close to the fund said on Monday.

Shares in Marks & Spencer rose about 8 percent on Monday after The Sunday Times said in an article that the fund, Qatar Investment Authority, wanted to assemble a consortium to mount an 8 billion pound ($12.1 billion) takeover of Britain's biggest clothing retailer.

Qatar Holding is the vehicle through which the wealth fund conducts some of its biggest overseas investments.