By James Davey and Helen Massy-Beresford
LONDON, July 10 British retailer Marks & Spencer
(M&S) shook up its management team after posting its
biggest quarterly sales drop for years, following months of rain
that kept shoppers indoors and boosted results at fast-growing
online fashion store ASOS.
M&S's weak first quarter - when womenswear sales were hit by
the wettest April and June since records began - puts extra
pressure on Chief Executive Marc Bolland.
He endured a rough ride at the company's annual meeting on
Tuesday, attended by about 1,300 investors, most from the firm's
army of mainly grey-haired private shareholders.
"Why should we tolerate a CEO who is arguably the Bob
Diamond of retail," one veteran shareholder, who received a
ripple of applause, asked in reference to the richly rewarded
former CEO of Barclays Plc.
However, 95.4 percent of shareholders backed Bolland's
re-election as a director and 96.3 percent backed the M&S pay
report. Bolland received pay and bonuses of just under 1.7
million pounds ($2.6 million) in the 2011-12 year, having been
paid 4.4 million in the previous year.
The firm, which sells clothes, footwear and homeware as well
as upmarket foods to 21 million Britons a week from about 730 UK
stores, said its head of general merchandise Kate Bostock would
leave the company on Oct. 1 by mutual consent.
Bostok has been strongly linked to a senior role at ASOS,
whose CEO Nick Robertson told Reuters he could not comment at
this stage.
"Marc Bolland is fighting for his own job, so he has,
somewhat predictably, made poor Kate Bostock, the head of M&S
clothing, the scapegoat for the poor Q1 trading," said
independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.
Bostock will be succeeded by John Dixon, a company veteran
of 26 years, who has been the boss of the retailer's food
business for the last four years. Dixon will be assisted by
Belinda Earl, a former CEO of Debenhams, Jaeger and
Aquascutum, who has been appointed style director from Sept. 1.
PLANNED SUCCESSION
Steve Rowe, currently director of retail, will succeed Dixon
as head of food, while former Estee Lauder executive Patrick
Bousquet-Chavanne was appointed to the new role of director of
strategy implementation.
"This has not been a reaction to markets, this is a planned
succession," Bolland told reporters.
M&S said sales at UK stores open more than a year fell 2.8
percent in the 13 weeks to June 30. Although in line with
analysts' forecasts, it was the firm's biggest quarterly drop in
sales since the third quarter of 2008/09.
While wet weather clearly paid a part in M&S' poor general
merchandise performance, analysts pointed out that rivals John
Lewis and Debenhams continue to post sales growth, and
suggested M&S may have made more mistakes.
ASOS, which targets young women looking to emulate the
designer outfits of celebrities and specialises in fast, cheap
fashion, posted a 31 percent rise in first-quarter retail sales
to 137 million pounds ($213 million) as its customers shopped
online and stayed dry.
In May Bolland reduced M&S's sales forecast for its
three-year growth drive and since then analysts have edged down
profit forecasts for its year to end-March 2013 to about 680
million pounds.
Shares in M&S, down 14 percent over the last three months,
were up 2.3 percent at 329 pence by 1541 GMT, valuing the
business at about 5.23 billion pounds, on relief the firm
maintained its guidance for the 2012/13 year.
The fall in sales compared with a decline of 0.7 percent in
the fourth quarter of the previous year, when the retailer erred
by running out of best-selling women's knitwear and footwear
lines.
SORTED OUT
M&S's like-for-like general merchandise sales, spanning
clothing, footwear and homewares, slumped 6.8 percent, while
food sales on the same basis were up 0.6 percent.
Bolland said the merchandising issues of the previous
quarter had continued to impact sales but would be sorted out
for the autumn/winter season.
The main drag on trade was reduced sales of seasonal items,
such as casual tops and linen, where M&S has a high market
share, he said, insisting there had not been a fashion misread.
"It's nothing to do with style, this is simply that people
didn't buy into summer clothing as much as they normally would
have done," he said.
But shareholders at the AGM did not hold back on telling him
where he had gone wrong, railing against "utterly confused" shop
floors, insufficient staff, not enough dresses with sleeves and
the quality of the bra-fitting service.
M&S' downbeat trading statement is bad news for a UK economy
that tipped back into recession in the first quarter and is
heavily reliant on consumers to drive growth.
Though the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said UK retail
sales rose in June at their fastest annual pace since December,
that outcome was boosted by the Jubilee holiday.
Many retailers are still struggling as consumers hold back
spending in the face of inflation, meagre wage increases and
government austerity measures.
Even ASOS's Robertson is pessimistic about the UK's
prospects, saying he didn't expect a recovery any time soon. "I
think this is a new phase. I see the climate being this way for
many years to come," he said.
($1 = 0.6442 British pounds)
