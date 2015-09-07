TOKYO, Sept 8 Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group
Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is in talks to buy UK
insurer Amlin, the latest multi-billion deal by
aggressive Japanese companies.
Amlin, a specialist in property, casualty, marine and
aviation insurance, has a stock market value of $3.8 billion.
Nikkei business daily reported MS&AD is expected to pay more
than 500 billion yen ($4.2 billion) to buy the company, without
citing sources.
An MS&AD spokesman said the two companies are in talks but
nothing has been decided.
($1 = 119.2600 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)