* Fourth multi-billion deal by Japanese insurers this year
* MS&AD likely to pay over 500 billion yen - Nikkei
* Japan insurers are diversifying risks, secure growth
beyond home
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Sept 8 MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc
said it is in talks to buy UK rival Amlin, the
fourth multi-billion deal in as many months by Japanese insurers
aggressively expanding overseas.
Driven by the need to diversify risk exposure geographically
and secure growth beyond an ageing home market, Japanese
insurers are ratcheting up the scale and pace of their
acquisitions.
MS&AD, which runs both property and life insurance business
at home and overseas, has said it was looking for acquisition
targets.
Amlin, a specialist in property, casualty, marine and
aviation insurance, has a stock market value of $3.8 billion.
Nikkei business daily reported MS&AD is expected to pay more
than 500 billion yen ($4.2 billion) to buy the company without
citing sources.
An MS&AD spokesman said the two companies are in talks but
nothing has been decided.
Charles Philipps, chief executive of Amlin, said last month
the company was not open to a bid and had no urgent need to team
up with anyone else.
The deal follows a string of acquisitions by rivals.
In June, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc said it had
agreed to buy U.S. specialty insurer HCC Insurance Holdings Inc
for $7.5 billion, in what would be the biggest M&A deal
this year by a Japanese company.
In July, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co agreed to
buy StanCorp Financial Group Inc for $5 billion, and
last month, Sumitomo Life agreed to buy U.S insurer Symetra
Financial Corp for about $3.8 billion.
($1 = 119.2600 yen)
