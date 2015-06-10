* MSCI defers inclusion of China A shares for second time
* Inclusion could bring $400 bln over time into China stocks
* MSCI, foreign funds say China must open capital markets
* Funds fear being unable to freely exit China once invested
* MSCI caught between China's ambitions, investors' caution
By Pete Sweeney and Michelle Price
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, June 11 MSCI's decision to
defer including Chinese shares in its emerging market benchmark
share indexes for a second time may have trapped the index
provider into making promises it can't keep, both to Beijing and
to its investor constituents.
While both MSCI and Chinese state media spun the decision as
a speed bump on the way to inevitable inclusion, which will
allow and in some cases require foreign funds to buy into
Chinese stocks, the agendas of Chinese bureaucrats and foreign
institutional investors are much further apart than they
seem.
"With this announcement (MSCI has) further hemmed themselves
in, as they've outlined exactly what China needs to do. And if
China satisfies them, they'll be within their rights to ask why
MSCI hasn't lived up to its side of the bargain," said one
source familiar with MSCI's strategy.
MSCI's clients want Beijing to open its capital accounts so
they can reliably move their money in and out of China's
markets, but the economy is facing its slowest growth in
decades, which has led to capital flowing out of the country.
For China, inclusion in the index could over time bring an
estimated $400 billion into its stock markets and would help in
its drive to internationalise the yuan currency.
That might encourage Beijing to try to do the bare minimum
to check MSCI's boxes without facilitating further outflows
during its current economic slowdown, and therefore without
addressing the real source of offshore fund managers' anxiety.
Some of China's market-oriented government economists have
publicly lobbied against more opening, warning it could
destabilise a financial system still struggling to rationalise
itself.
"China's financial sector is one of its Achilles' heels,"
said Xiao Lian, senior economist at the government-run Chinese
Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).
"Banks cannot cope with a sudden market opening, and it will
be even more difficult to control if they (further) open up the
financial markets."
WIGGLE ROOM
But controlling these flows means keeping in place the very
quotas and restrictions that the foreign fund managers told MSCI
are unacceptable.
"Many investors have stayed away from China because of the
quota system, and the fear that they won't easily be able to
adjust their portfolio or exit their investments," said Wayne
Bowers, chief investment officer EMEA and APAC, Northern Trust.
Given the current mainland stock rally, which has pushed
Shanghai stocks up nearly 150 percent in 12 months, foreign
investors are nervous about getting left in the market during a
selloff.
"Foreigners are not that stupid to come into the stock
market now," joked one retail investor in a social media post in
reaction to the MSCI decision on Wednesday.
"But we've been mistreated by foreigners for 200 years; why
can't we mistreat them just once this time around?"
The source familiar with MSCI's strategy said major U.S.
funds were so resistant to inclusion they threatened to abandon
its emerging market benchmark.
There's also a legacy of distrust of Beijing's intentions;
pessimists argue that a series of pilot programmes to open up
parts of the capital account offer the appearance of reform
without the substance of fair treatment of foreign investors and
a stable legal regime that regulators abide by.
That distrust is amplified by Beijing's historical
preference for giving itself the maximum amount of room to
adjust policy on the fly, especially when it comes to capital
being allowed out of the country, leading to a record of delay,
revision and retreat.
Vijay Sumon, an analyst at HSBC in London, cited the example
of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme, which was
launched in November last year, later than expected, and before
some of the wrinkles - such as the tax treatment of gains - had
been ironed out.
"You saw what happened with Stock Connect; it was delayed,"
he said.
"MSCI doesn't want to be put in a position where they may
have to delay."
