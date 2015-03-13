HONG KONG, March 13 Leading global fund managers
say China must make bolder market reforms before Chinese-listed
shares can be included in key MSCI emerging market benchmark
indexes.
Anticipation that MSCI would push ahead with plans to
include locally-listed China 'A' shares in its Emerging Markets
Index, which is tracked by $1.7 trillion of
funds, had increased following the November launch of the Hong
Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect trading scheme, which has helped
open up China's tightly-controlled capital market.
But, despite strong lobbying by Beijing, some of the world's
biggest fund managers want China to go further with its market
reforms. That lack of support is likely to scupper Chinese hopes
that global index compiler MSCI would add China-listed
stocks at its annual review in June.
MSCI, too, is disappointed by a lack of progress on several
issues that make it difficult and expensive to move money in and
out of China's capital markets.
"In my view, most of those issues remain," said one MSCI
insider who didn't want to be named because the subject is
highly sensitive. "I'd be very surprised if we manage to get 'A'
shares included even this time around going by the preliminary
chats I've had."
Chinese shares listed overseas already account for 18.9
percent of MSCI's emerging markets indexes. Including all
China's domestic shares could trigger the largest-ever global
equity rebalancing, and drive up that figure to 27.7 percent.
Some predictions suggest $300 billion will eventually flow into
the China market.
A spokeswoman for MSCI declined to comment. The China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) did not respond to
requests for comment. China's State Administration of Foreign
Exchange, which controls investment quotas, also did not respond
to requests for comment.
