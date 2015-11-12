By Tariro Mzezewa
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 12 Index provider MSCI will add 14
U.S.-listed Chinese shares to its emerging markets index for the
first time on Dec. 1, including Chinese Internet companies
Alibaba and Baidu Inc, two of the largest
U.S.-traded Chinese equities.
Until now, foreign-listed shares were excluded from these
indexes. Other well-known names, including Netease and
JD.com, were also added to the index.
Indexes tracking overseas-listed shares, known as American
Depository Receipts (ADR), were higher throughout the day
leading up to the announcement. Analysts estimate the index
rebalancing will trigger up to $70 billion in total flows into
these stocks over the next six months
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; additional reporting by Trevor
Hunnicutt; Editing by Bernard Orr)