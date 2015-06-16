(Repeats item with no changes to text)
By Ashley Lau, Christine Chan and Matthew Weber
NEW YORK, June 15 Including Chinese mainland
stocks in MSCI Inc's emerging markets index will have a
significant impact for global investors in funds tied to the
index given the weighting and volatility of the shares, a
Reuters graphical data analysis shows.
The U.S. index provider said last week it expects to add
so-called China A-shares after a number of remaining market
accessibility issues are resolved, and it could make that
decision outside its annual review. Chinese A-shares are those
listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen and denominated in
yuan.
If included, China's weight in MSCI's Emerging Markets Index
would jump to 43.6 percent from the current
25.3 percent, according to data from the end of May, and the
index's exposure to other countries would get squeezed as a
result.
Among the other BRIC nations, for instance, India's
weighting would fall to 5.2 percent from 7 percent, Brazil would
drop to 5.5 percent from 7.3 percent, and Russia would ease to 3
percent from 3.9 percent.
On a combined market capitalization basis, the new Chinese
securities additions together would total some $1.53 trillion,
the biggest of any one region, based on the current securities
in the MSCI China A International Index and MSCI Overseas China
Index. The two indexes comprise the stocks that will be added to
the emerging market benchmark when MSCI gives the go-ahead.
Making room for China A-shares in the global benchmark also
will have a profound impact on the index's performance, if for
no other reason than their enormous weighting.
China is already the largest weight in the index and is
almost twice the size of second place South Korea at 14.6
percent. With the addition of the A shares, China will weigh in
at nearly four times South Korea's position and will match the
combined weighting of the next seven largest constituents.
From the end of last June to the end of May, MSCI's emerging
markets benchmark fell 2.6 percent as the best-in-index
performance of the current Chinese members, up 32 percent, was
outweighed by dismal showings from the likes of Brazil, down 31
percent; Russia, off 25 percent; Mexico, down 11 percent; and
South Korea, 10 percent lower.
Chinese A shares, however, have far outperformed not only
other Chinese stocks, but all of the 22 other countries in the
index, with the MSCI China A International Index
up 128 percent in the same period.
Had they been included in the benchmark during that period,
their excessive weight would have more than offset the influence
of the laggards.
That breakneck performance, however, has begun to raise
questions about the sustainability of the advance, and some red
flags have begun to appear.
In May, senior Chinese executives stepped up the pace of
selling their own companies' shares, and shares
of top mainland brokerages, big beneficiaries of the share
buying spree by domestic investors, are now in the red on the
year.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau, Christine Chan, and Matthew Weber in
New York; Editing by Dan Burns and Alan Crosby)