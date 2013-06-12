LONDON, June 12 Investors are telling equity
index compiler Morgan Stanley Capital International that they
have problems with currency when repatriating money out of
Egypt, an MSCI official said on Wednesday.
Earlier, at a periodic review of its indexes, MSCI said it
might be forced to launch a public consultation with the
investment community on Egypt's potential exclusion from its
MSCI Emerging Markets Index because of currency issues.
Remy Briand, managing director and global head of index
research at MSCI, said in a conference call: "We have no
proposal to change anything in the index but we have investors
giving us feedback that they have problems with the currency
while repatriating out of Egypt."
He said: "We have highlighted that the situation in Egypt
regarding the currency is being monitored very carefully."