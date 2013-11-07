By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Nov 7 Equity index provider MSCI on
Thursday reclassified equities across a broad spectrum of
emerging, developed and frontier markets as part of its November
semiannual index review.
The changes will be made effective as of the close of
business on Nov. 26, MSCI said in a statement.
Following the downgrade of European Union member Greece to
emerging market status in June, three banks were added to the
MSCI Emerging Markets Index. They include the
National Bank of Greece, Bank of Piraeus and
Alpha Bank.
Also in June, Morocco was downgraded to frontier market
status. As a result, three Moroccan companies were added to the
MSCI Frontier Markets index. Those companies are Maroc Telecom
, Attijariwafa Bank and BMCE, a bank based in
Casablanca.
The three largest additions to the MSCI U.S. Large Cap Index
300 are specialty pharmaceutical company Actavis ;
electric motor vehicle maker Tesla Motors ; and Delta
Air Lines.
MSCI's All Country World Index will see the
addition of media company RTL Group ; human resources
software management systems Workday ; and
biopharmaceutical company Pharmacyclics.
Approximately $7.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked
against MSCI indices.