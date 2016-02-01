HONG KONG Feb 1 MSCI will exclude from its
global indices any Hong Kong stocks that have been the subject
of shareholder concentration warnings from the local securities
regulator, the New York-headquartered benchmark provider said in
a notice on Monday.
The new rules come amid growing fears over market
manipulation of Hong Kong stocks, which are often closely held
by a small number of shareholders, following a series of unusual
price movements last year.
The new rule will apply to MSCI's Global Investable Market
Indexes starting from this month. Companies will continue to be
excluded until they confirm an increase in their free float,
MSCI said.
(Reporting by Michelle Price)