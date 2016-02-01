* MSCI decision comes amid fears over market manipulation

* 18 stocks potentially at risk of exclusion from MSCI index

* Goldin Properties among those at risk of exclusion

* MSCI: HK shareholding disclosure requirements insufficient (Adds comment from Goldin Properties)

By Michelle Price

HONG KONG, Feb 1 MSCI will exclude from its global indices Hong Kong stocks that have been warned by the local regulator over their high concentration of shareholders, the benchmark provider said on Monday, in a blow to Hong Kong's reputation as a financial centre.

The new rules come amid growing investor concerns over market manipulation of Hong Kong stocks, which are often held by a small number of shareholders, following a series of unusual price movements last year.

The decision will see 18 Hong Kong stocks potentially deleted from MSCI's Global Investable Market Indexes, which comprises a number of Hong Kong and China benchmarks, starting from March 1 - unless the companies make sufficient public disclosures on their shareholdings before the last week of February.

In the notice on Monday, MSCI said it would review, where possible, all voluntary disclosures of company shareholder structures "as the current stipulated shareholding disclosure requirements in Hong Kong may be insufficient to conclude whether high shareholding concentration is no longer present."

Large companies at risk include Goldin Properties Holdings , whose shares surged nearly 530 percent between January and May last year, one of many so-called "miracle stocks" whose meteoric growth has raised alarm bells among regulators and investors. Goldin Properties' share price has subsequently plunged 85 percent.

A spokeswoman for Goldin Properties said: "The inclusion or deletion (from MSCI indices) does not impact our business and operation of the company. Our company has a solid and healthy financial position."

A Thomson Reuters analysis of data on Hong Kong-listed companies with market capitalisations of more than $1 billion conducted in May found that 35 had seen a huge rise in their stock market value, despite having revenues of less than $100 million. A vast majority of those stocks had ownership concentrated among a few investors.

Exclusion from MSCI indices could see billions of dollars pulled from these companies' shares as investors rebalance their portfolios in line with the new benchmark.

Hong Kong's regulator issued so-called high-concentration announcements for 18 companies in 2015, warning investors trading in those companies to exercise caution because small groups of investors held the majority of the shares and could cause a spike in prices.

Companies included on the regulator's list of shareholder concentration warnings will only be considered for index re-inclusion 12 months after the company has satisfied MSCI through public disclosures that a high shareholding concentration is no longer present and the public free float has been restored. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Mark Potter)