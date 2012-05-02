* Q1 adj EPS $0.44 vs est $0.47
* Operating rev up 3 pct
* Records $5.2 mln writedown against revenue
(Adds detail)
May 2 MSCI Inc's quarterly profit
missed Wall Street estimates as the investment analysis and
market index company took a $5.2 million writedown against its
revenue to correct an accounting error in its energy and
commodity analytics business.
The company reported net income of $44 million, or 35 cents
per share, for the first quarter compared with $33.5 million, or
27 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 44 cents per share. Analysts
on average had expected earnings of 47 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue grew by 3 percent to $229 million.
Excluding the impact of the revenue correction, revenue
would have grown 4.9 percent to $234.3 million, MSCI said.
Subscription revenue grew 6 percent to $186.6 million, while
equity index asset-based fees increased 3 percent to $34.6
million.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $36.72 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)