May 3 A majority of MSCI Inc
shareholders voted for the company's executive pay plan, despite
the poor review the plan received from proxy advisory firms.
MSCI, which owns one of the leading proxy advisory firms
ISS, had faced criticism about its pay plan from British proxy
firm Manifest and competitor Glass & Lewis & Co of San
Francisco.
British proxy adviser Manifest gave MSCI a grade of "D" for
executive compensation, the fourth-lowest grade out of six it
assigns, in an April 18 report obtained by Reuters.
The plan made it too easy for executives to win performance
awards and lacked information about targets which could trigger
additional pay, Manifest said.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, MSCI said 100.6 million shares voted in favor of its
pay plan, while 10.1 million shares voted against it.
The critique of MSCI's own compensation package follows a
number of contentious annual meetings this year at other
companies where shareholders took ISS's advice to vote against
management on proxy resolutions.
Backed by ISS criticism, a majority of Citigroup
shareholders opposed Chief Executive Vikram Pandit's $15 million
pay on April 17, for example.
ISS itself did not review MSCI's annual proxy as it does for
most other public companies, saying it wanted to avoid a
potential conflict of interest. Instead, ISS sent clients
research on MSCI's proxy from Manifest.
