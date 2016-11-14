PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 14 U.S. index provider MSCI announced changes to a number of its index funds on Monday, adding 55 securities and removing 34 from its World Index.
The three largest additions measured by full company market capitalization will be Denmark's Dong Energy, the United States' First Data Corporation A and France's Dassault Aviation.
MSCI also announced changes to its emerging markets index and added 44 new securities and deleted 3 from its China index. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Diane Craft)
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.