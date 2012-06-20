NEW YORK, June 20 Equity index provider MSCI on Wednesday maintained the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as frontier markets while also keeping South Korea and Taiwan in the emerging market classification, again delaying much-anticipated upgrades.

All four nations remain on review for upgrades in MSCI's next annual reclassification study, the company said in a statement posted on Reuters. (Reporting by Daniel Bases and Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler)