BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK Feb 13 Equity index provider MSCI on Wednesday said it was holding its Frontier Markets and U.S. Large Cap 300 indices pat, while tweaking a range of other indices.
The changes, which stem from the quarterly index review, will be made as of the close of Feb. 28, MSCI said in a statement.
MSCI will add Japan Exchange Group to the World Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index will include People's Insurance Co H, New China Life Insurance H and Greentown China Holdings.
Of the 33 securities to be added to the MSCI ACWI Islamic Index, the three largest are Qualcomm, Abbvie and Express Scripts.
The MSCI U.S. Small Cap 1750 Index will include Allscripts Healthcare and Donnelley (Rr) & Sons, the statement said.
Addition to an index can provide a boost by attracting larger pools of investors who track MSCI's benchmark equity indexes. In contrast, deletion from an index could hurt a stock as investors adjust their holdings.
Approximately $7 trillion in assets are benchmarked against MSCI indexes.
The company's next index review is slated for May.
The full results of the review are available at www.msci.com
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)