NEW YORK Feb 13 Equity index provider MSCI on Wednesday said it was holding its Frontier Markets and U.S. Large Cap 300 indices pat, while tweaking a range of other indices.

The changes, which stem from the quarterly index review, will be made as of the close of Feb. 28, MSCI said in a statement.

MSCI will add Japan Exchange Group to the World Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index will include People's Insurance Co H, New China Life Insurance H and Greentown China Holdings.

Of the 33 securities to be added to the MSCI ACWI Islamic Index, the three largest are Qualcomm, Abbvie and Express Scripts.

The MSCI U.S. Small Cap 1750 Index will include Allscripts Healthcare and Donnelley (Rr) & Sons, the statement said.

Addition to an index can provide a boost by attracting larger pools of investors who track MSCI's benchmark equity indexes. In contrast, deletion from an index could hurt a stock as investors adjust their holdings.

Approximately $7 trillion in assets are benchmarked against MSCI indexes.

The company's next index review is slated for May.

The full results of the review are available at www.msci.com