LIMA, June 14 Index provider MSCI Inc decided on Tuesday to keep Peru's stock exchange in its emerging markets group instead of downgrading it to the higher-risk "frontier" category because of low liquidity.

Peru had rolled out a series of reforms last year that helped boost turnover on the mining-heavy bourse in a bid to avoid a downgrade, which it estimated would prompt billions in capital outflows. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Matthew Lewis)