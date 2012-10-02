Oct 2 Exchange-traded funds may be able to change their underlying benchmark indexes more easily than previously thought, Henry Fernandez, chief executive of leading index provider MSCI Inc, said on Tuesday.

ETF managers' choice of indexes "may not be as sticky as we all thought," Fernandez said on a conference call with analysts.

The comment came after top index fund manager vanguard group said it was dumping MSCI from 22 of its funds.