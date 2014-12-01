Dec 1 MSCI Inc, a provider of investment decision support tools, appointed Laurent Seyer managing director and global head of client coverage.

Seyer joins from AXA Investment Managers LLC, where he was global head of client group in Paris, MSCI said.

Seyer, based in London, has also spent nearly 24 years at Societe Generale in various roles, MSCI said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)