BRIEF-IGas sets out final terms of proposed capital restructuring
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
Dec 1 MSCI Inc, a provider of investment decision support tools, appointed Laurent Seyer managing director and global head of client coverage.
Seyer joins from AXA Investment Managers LLC, where he was global head of client group in Paris, MSCI said.
Seyer, based in London, has also spent nearly 24 years at Societe Generale in various roles, MSCI said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Investment company Allan Gray said on Friday its 16 percent stake in Net1 allowed it to call a shareholders' meeting over the payment technology provider's handling of the scandal over a South African welfare contract, local media reported.
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, March 17 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is nearing an agreement to buy a majority stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets, which are estimated at $1 billion, two people familiar with the transaction said.