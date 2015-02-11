Feb 11 Index provider MSCI Inc said on Wednesday
it has determined that 49 foreign-listed companies traded
outside their home countries will be eligible for inclusion in
its Global Investable Market Indexes.
The move would allow so-called "orphan companies" such as
Chinese online retailer Alibaba and China's online
search engine Baidu Inc to be eligible for potential
inclusion in both MSCI Global Indexes and MSCI Country Indexes.
The potential additions include 17 Chinese companies,
according to MSCI.
The index provider will announce the actual additions as
part of its semi-annual index review in November.
