HONG KONG, Sept 23 MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday after a survey showed activity in China's factory sector unexpectedly shrank to a 6-1/2 year low in September.

The S&P mini e-futures fell 1 percent while the offshore yuan weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks against the greenback. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)