UPDATE 5-Shareholders urge Akzo to negotiate with suitor PPG
* Shareholder group says Akzo should talk even if against a deal
Aug 13 Index provider MSCI added six companies, including Hilton Worldwide and Japan's Seibu Holdings , to its MSCI All-Country World Index in its quarterly rebalancing, and deleted one company, South Africa's African Bank Investments.
Other names added were Ally Financial, Mesaieed Petrochemical of Qatar, Brait SE of South Africa and Poland's LPP, the indexer said in a release.
More than $9 trillion in funds are indexed to MSCI products.
For the full report, click here: here (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Shareholder group says Akzo should talk even if against a deal
CALGARY, Alberta, March 22 Canada's Enbridge Inc said on Wednesday it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 percent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp of Houston, the first layoffs since the deal.
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 22 Investors piled into U.S.-based domestic stock funds at the fastest pace in a month before Wall Street's biggest one-day fall since the November U.S. presidential election, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. U.S.-based stock funds attracted nearly $11 billion during the week through March 15, and about $9 billion of that cash went to funds that buy domestic shares, the trade group's data showed. It was the fun