NEW YORK, June 10 Equity index provider MSCI on Tuesday said it will not include China's mainland-based A shares in its benchmark emerging markets index but that the shares will remain on review for 2015.

China, the world's largest emerging market, is already the biggest component of the MSCI emerging market index, benchmarked by more than $1.3 trillion global assets under management.

MSCI, as part of its annual market classification review, also said South Korea and Taiwan indexes will be removed from its review list for reclassification to developed markets.

The index provider said it is no longer considering a public consultation on the potential exclusion of the Egypt index from its emerging markets index.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)