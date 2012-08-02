BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* Q2 adj EPS $0.50 vs est $0.49
* Operating rev up 5 pct
* Subscription revenue up 14 pct
Aug 2 MSCI Inc posted a second-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates as the investment analysis and market index company grew subscription revenue.
The company posted a net income of $37.6 million, or 30 cents per share, down from $45.6 million, or 37 cents per share, a year ago.
MSCI, known for its MSCI international stock indexes, posted an adjusted profit of 50 cents per share.
Operating revenue rose 5 percent to $238.6 million, while subscription revenue rose 14 percent to $75.9 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 49 cents per share on a revenue of $237 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $33.30 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)
