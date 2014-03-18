Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 18 Stock market index provider MSCI Inc said it would sell proxy advisory unit Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) to Vestar Capital Partners for $364 million in cash.
The company said in October that it was exploring a sale or other options for the influential and often-controversial business.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
