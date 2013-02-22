BRIEF-Textron announces acquisition of Arctic Cat
* Textron announces acquisition of Arctic Cat, a leading company in the recreational vehicle industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Industrial products distributor MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc said it would buy the North American distribution business of Barnes Group Inc for $550 million.
The deal, which is expected to close during MSC's third quarter, would generate cost synergies in the range of $15 million to $20 million by fiscal 2015, MSC said in a statement.
MSC distributes industrial supplies such as fasteners, metalworking tools and measuring instruments.
* Textron announces acquisition of Arctic Cat, a leading company in the recreational vehicle industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 CSX Corp said on Monday it named veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the company's chief executive.
* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ