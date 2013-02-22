Feb 22 Industrial products distributor MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc said it would buy the North American distribution business of Barnes Group Inc for $550 million.

The deal, which is expected to close during MSC's third quarter, would generate cost synergies in the range of $15 million to $20 million by fiscal 2015, MSC said in a statement.

MSC distributes industrial supplies such as fasteners, metalworking tools and measuring instruments.