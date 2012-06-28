* Q3 EPS $1.10 vs est $1.11
June 28 Industrial products distributor MSC
Industrial Direct forecast earnings below market
expectations for the current quarter as its customers look to
reduce spending.
MSC Industrial, which distributes industrial supplies such
as fasteners, metalworking tools and measuring instruments,
expects fourth-quarter earnings between $1.05 and $1.09 per
share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.10 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income for the third quarter ended May 26 rose to $70.2
million, or $1.10 per share, from $62.1 million, or 97 cents a
share, a year earlier. Sales rose 15 percent to $612 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.11 per share on revenue
of $617.3 million.
Shares of the company closed at $62.42 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)