Dec 4 Television host Martin Bashir resigned
from the U.S. cable news network MSNBC on Wednesday after making
controversial remarks about former Alaska governor Sarah Palin.
"Upon further reflection, and after meeting with the
president of MSNBC, I have tendered my resignation," Bashir
wrote in a memo obtained by Reuters.
"I deeply regret what was said, will endeavor to work hard
at making constructive contributions in the future and will
always have a deep appreciation for our viewers."
In a segment that aired in November, Bashir called Palin a
"world class idiot" after she said in a speech the United
States borrowing money from China is the equivalent of slavery.
Bashir added that Palin should be forced to eat excrement,
after citing a diary item of a former plantation owner
describing punishments for slaves.
Bashir apologized on air for his remarks and took a leave of
absence.
Phil Griffin, the president of MSNBC, said in a statement "I
understand his decision and I thank him for three great years
with MSNBC. Martin is a good man and respected colleague - we
wish him only the best."
In 1995, Bashir became widely known for his BBC interview of
Princess Diana, and has interviewed other world-famous figures
as well, including Michael Jackson.
Bashir is the second high profile host to leave the network
in a matter of weeks. MSNBC canceled actor Alec Baldwin's late
night talk show in late November after Baldwin was caught in a
video posted on the celebrity website TMZ using a homophobic
slur during a confrontation with a New York photographer.