BANGALORE May 25 NBCUniversal is in talks with U.S. technology group Microsoft to buy back MSNBC.com, Adweek reported, quoting sources.

Several sources said negotiations have progressed to the stage where NBCU parent company Comcast was conducting due diligence, the report said.

A possible deal would help MSNBC have its own website with its own brand, the story said, quoting one person with knowledge of the talks.

The companies were likely to negotiate a deal ensuring MSNBC.com secures real estate on MSN.com, similar to the treatment Fox Sports receives, the report quoted one source as saying.

NBC and Microsoft were not available for comment. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Lalor)